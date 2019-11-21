What role did Arsenal play in Tottenham appointing Jose Mourinho?

Did fear of Arsenal moving first lead Tottenham to appoint Jose Mourinho?

Tottenham stunned the Premier League this week by sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino and hiring Jose Mourinho as his replacement.

Pochettino's discontent had been bubbling under all season, and results were terrible by Tottenham's high standards in recent seasons.

But it had been at North London rivals Arsenal where there was more supporter discontent.

Unai Emery is a man under real pressure and the Gunners had to hand the Spaniard the dreaded vote of confidence after the recent loss at Leicester [The Sun]

This international break was a chance for Arsenal to be decisive and make a managerial change.

It might not be too far off if there is a home defeat against Southampton this weekend.

Mourinho had in recent weeks been linked to Arsenal.

ESPN reported that Mourinho was 'open' to the possibility of replacing Emery.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy clearly didn't want to miss out, and he blinked first, sacked his manager and appointed Mourinho.

So there is a question whether Arsenal ever wanted Mourinho, or whether the rumours were simply floated out there by the manager himself to panic Tottenham into a decision.

Mourinho is a divisive figure in particular at Arsenal and would have taken some adjusting to.

Now they can continue to despise him more intensely than ever as he takes charge of their rivals.