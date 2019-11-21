West Ham star Mourinho regretted not signing has big role v Tottenham

West Ham take on Tottenham this weekend.

West Ham United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend in Jose Mourinho's first game as Spurs boss.

It is a huge game for West Ham, who were in terrible form before the international break and slumped to 16th position.

If West Ham are going to win, they need a dominant performance from Issa Diop.

The last time Jose Mourinho took a team to the London Stadium, Diop left him awestruck.

West Ham beat Mourinho's Manchester United and Diop was the star of the show.

Mourinho raved about Diop afterwards, making clear that he regretted missing out on signing the towering centre-back.

He was quoted in the Evening Standard: "Congratulations to the scout that found a 21-year-old kid Diop - a monster who dominated in the duels."

After a good start to the season, Diop's performances have dipped along with the West Ham team.

This weekend he goes up against Harry Kane and he will need a huge performance to shut Tottenham out.

If he does it, Mourinho will be sick of the sight of him.