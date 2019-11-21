Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham star Mourinho regretted not signing has big role v Tottenham

Dan Coombs
Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham take on Tottenham this weekend.

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.

West Ham United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend in Jose Mourinho's first game as Spurs boss.

It is a huge game for West Ham, who were in terrible form before the international break and slumped to 16th position.

 

If West Ham are going to win, they need a dominant performance from Issa Diop.

The last time Jose Mourinho took a team to the London Stadium, Diop left him awestruck.

West Ham beat Mourinho's Manchester United and Diop was the star of the show.

Mourinho raved about Diop afterwards, making clear that he regretted missing out on signing the towering centre-back.

Jose Mourinho is seen in the stands prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on April 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

He was quoted in the Evening Standard: "Congratulations to the scout that found a 21-year-old kid Diop - a monster who dominated in the duels."

After a good start to the season, Diop's performances have dipped along with the West Ham team.

This weekend he goes up against Harry Kane and he will need a huge performance to shut Tottenham out.

If he does it, Mourinho will be sick of the sight of him.

West Ham United unveil new signing Issa Diop at Rush Green on June 19, 2018 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch