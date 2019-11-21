Quick links

Video: Jose Mourinho talks up Tottenham prospect in training

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga enjoyed a wonderful pre-season, but has rarely been used this term.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have spotted Jose Mourinho talking up Japhet Tanganga in his first training session.

Tanganga is considered to be one of the best prospects at Tottenham, even though his first-team chances have been minimal this term.

The centre-back has only played for Spurs in the League Cup, despite training with the senior squad all year.

 

Tanganga did enjoy a brilliant pre-season at Spurs though, and Mourinho has certainly done his research on the squad which he has inherited.

Mourinho could be heard on video saying to a Tottenham coach ‘he marked Cristiano Ronaldo, make him known” before pointing to Tanganga.

The comment refers to Tanganga's performance against Juventus in pre-season, where he helped Spurs to victory over the Italian giants.

Tanganga surely must have been boosted by Mourinho’s comments about him, and it remains to be seen whether he is one of the youngsters who Spurs’s new boss will use.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to utilise Tottenham’s academy players during his time at the helm.

Mourinho will take charge of Tottenham for the first time on Saturday, when they take on West Ham United.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

