Video: Jose Mourinho talks up Tottenham prospect in training

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga enjoyed a wonderful pre-season, but has rarely been used this term.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have spotted Jose Mourinho talking up Japhet Tanganga in his first training session.

Tanganga is considered to be one of the best prospects at Tottenham, even though his first-team chances have been minimal this term.

The centre-back has only played for Spurs in the League Cup, despite training with the senior squad all year.

Tanganga did enjoy a brilliant pre-season at Spurs though, and Mourinho has certainly done his research on the squad which he has inherited.

Mourinho could be heard on video saying to a Tottenham coach ‘he marked Cristiano Ronaldo, make him known” before pointing to Tanganga.

Does Jose say to another coach about Tanganga. He marked Cristiano Ronaldo, make him known. pic.twitter.com/j0eTTLJX7u — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) November 20, 2019

That kind of detail is why they pay him the big bucks.

He did that for an effect in front of all the senior players. That’s what I know about him, so just think what I know about you. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) November 20, 2019

The comment refers to Tanganga's performance against Juventus in pre-season, where he helped Spurs to victory over the Italian giants.

Tanganga surely must have been boosted by Mourinho’s comments about him, and it remains to be seen whether he is one of the youngsters who Spurs’s new boss will use.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to utilise Tottenham’s academy players during his time at the helm.

Mourinho will take charge of Tottenham for the first time on Saturday, when they take on West Ham United.