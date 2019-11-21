Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Reading

Premier League

Championship

'Very talented': Reading manager reacts to Wolves' reported Danny Loader interest

Danny Owen
Wolves fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Wolverhampton at iPro Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Derby, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United want to sign Danny Loader from Championship Reading.

Danny Loader of Reading in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Reading and Chelsea at Madejski Stadium on July 28, 2019 in Reading, England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are once again being linked with a move for Reading’s Danny Loader – not that Royals boss Mark Bowen is surprised to learn that a ‘very talented young player’ is attracting Premier League interest.

In another world, Loader would already be plying his trade at Molineux. The 19-year-old was all set to sign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for Reading to get cold feet and call off the deal at the eleventh hour.

"Everyone knows a Premier League club tried to sign me in the transfer window, but it wasn't to be,” Loader would then admit, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail, while pointing out that he dreams of playing at the highest level possible.

 

Fortunately for him, Wolves haven’t lost interest. The Mail reports that the Black Country giants are set to renew their attempts to bring Loader to the Midlands in January while Manchester United are keen too.

And Bowen, who has handed Loader two substitute appearances since taking over from Jose Gomes as Reading boss, is hardly shocked by the speculation.

Danny Loader of England during the International Friendly between England U20 and Iceland U20 at Adams Park on November 19, 2019 in High Wycombe, England.

“All I can say is he is a very talented young player. He scored and created a goal for England this week (in a 3-0 thrashing of Iceland’s U20s) so you fully expect him to attract attention,” the Welshman told GetReading.

“If the interest is genuine I don't know - I can only comment if an offer comes through or a call is made. Sometimes it's agent driven, sometimes it's not. A talented player like him is always going to generate interest.”

Manchester United might not be the all-conquering force they once were but the prospect of pulling on the famous red shirt is still a dream for most young players. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves will end up ruing their failure to get the deal done back in August.

Andreas Pereira of Man Utd battles with Danny Loader of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 5, 2019 in Manchester,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch