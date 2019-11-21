'Very talented': Reading manager reacts to Wolves' reported Danny Loader interest

Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United want to sign Danny Loader from Championship Reading.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are once again being linked with a move for Reading’s Danny Loader – not that Royals boss Mark Bowen is surprised to learn that a ‘very talented young player’ is attracting Premier League interest.

In another world, Loader would already be plying his trade at Molineux. The 19-year-old was all set to sign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for Reading to get cold feet and call off the deal at the eleventh hour.

"Everyone knows a Premier League club tried to sign me in the transfer window, but it wasn't to be,” Loader would then admit, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail, while pointing out that he dreams of playing at the highest level possible.

Fortunately for him, Wolves haven’t lost interest. The Mail reports that the Black Country giants are set to renew their attempts to bring Loader to the Midlands in January while Manchester United are keen too.

And Bowen, who has handed Loader two substitute appearances since taking over from Jose Gomes as Reading boss, is hardly shocked by the speculation.

“All I can say is he is a very talented young player. He scored and created a goal for England this week (in a 3-0 thrashing of Iceland’s U20s) so you fully expect him to attract attention,” the Welshman told GetReading.

“If the interest is genuine I don't know - I can only comment if an offer comes through or a call is made. Sometimes it's agent driven, sometimes it's not. A talented player like him is always going to generate interest.”

Manchester United might not be the all-conquering force they once were but the prospect of pulling on the famous red shirt is still a dream for most young players. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves will end up ruing their failure to get the deal done back in August.