Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's Christian Eriksen decision

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has fallen well out of favour with supporters in recent times.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans really aren’t keen on the suggestions that Jose Mourinho wants to keep Christian Eriksen.

The Daily Mail claim that Mourinho is going to attempt to keep Eriksen at Spurs, by persuading him to sign a new contract.

However, it seems that Tottenham fans have ran out of patience with Eriksen.

The Dane has rapidly lost popularity at Spurs, as his form at the club has been awful for almost a year now.

Eriksen suggested that he was keen to leave Spurs in the summer, but no move materialised, and his commitment has been seriously questioned this term.

 

The playmaker has looked totally out of sorts while playing for Tottenham, and he has taken a lot of blame from the supporters for being one of the reasons why Pochettino ultimately got sacked.

On his day, Eriksen can still be one of the standout players in the Premier League.

But Tottenham supporters want to see the back of Eriksen now.

And Spurs fans are almost unanimous in feeling that Mourinho has made a mistake if he wants to keep Eriksen.

Eriksen was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso in Tottenham’s line-up towards the end of Pochettino’s time in charge, but it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will opt to utilise him.

Mourinho takes charge of Spurs for the first time this weekend, when the Lilywhites take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch