Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's Christian Eriksen decision

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has fallen well out of favour with supporters in recent times.

Tottenham Hotspur fans really aren’t keen on the suggestions that Jose Mourinho wants to keep Christian Eriksen.

The Daily Mail claim that Mourinho is going to attempt to keep Eriksen at Spurs, by persuading him to sign a new contract.

However, it seems that Tottenham fans have ran out of patience with Eriksen.

The Dane has rapidly lost popularity at Spurs, as his form at the club has been awful for almost a year now.

Eriksen suggested that he was keen to leave Spurs in the summer, but no move materialised, and his commitment has been seriously questioned this term.

The playmaker has looked totally out of sorts while playing for Tottenham, and he has taken a lot of blame from the supporters for being one of the reasons why Pochettino ultimately got sacked.

On his day, Eriksen can still be one of the standout players in the Premier League.

But Tottenham supporters want to see the back of Eriksen now.

And Spurs fans are almost unanimous in feeling that Mourinho has made a mistake if he wants to keep Eriksen.

If this is part of the Levy/Jose plan we’ve already failed. He’s not going to stay. Should have sold him over a year ago. He has given us every indication that he wants to leave and has no interest in signing here again — Baby Billy Freeman Hot Damn (@jeramye) November 20, 2019

I was Mourinho in until I read this. Can Poch take Eriksen with him please? — New Era Spurs (@NewEraSpurs) November 20, 2019

not this again. Just let him go.. — Decima (@leminghunter) November 20, 2019

Eriksen was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso in Tottenham’s line-up towards the end of Pochettino’s time in charge, but it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will opt to utilise him.

Mourinho takes charge of Spurs for the first time this weekend, when the Lilywhites take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.