Tottenham fans annoyed by Moussa Sissoko Instagram post

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko was one of the players who Mauricio Pochettino transformed at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken aim at Moussa Sissoko, after he failed to publicly address Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking yesterday.

Sissoko did post on Instagram after Pochettino's departure, but he simply put up a picture of himself in Spurs training, with Jose Mourinho in the background.

View this post on Instagram #MS17 #COYS A post shared by Moussa Sissoko (@moussasissokoofficiel) on Nov 20, 2019 at 1:26pm PST

The post has not gone down well with Spurs fans on Instagram, with some of the replies listed below.

mubzhendrix: if it wasn’t for Poch you wouldn’t have a career at this club lol

spurs_fans_only_: You and poch fall out?

daveverne: No gratitude to Poch lol, wow.

maisymarshall99: Thought at least you would have done a post for poch? Some of you have shown your true colours recently...

tottenham_pros: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING POCH! IF IT WASNT FOR YOU I WOULDNT OF HAD A CAREER HERE”

tottenham__dele: gonna mention Poch?

It is worth noting that there were no suggestions that Sissoko fell out with Pochettino during the Argentine’s time at Tottenham.

Indeed, the Frenchman was one of the players who played for Pochettino right until the end.

Sissoko’s effort levels could never be called into question, and he has been one of the few Tottenham players to come out of the season so far with credit.

However, given the volume of Spurs players who left messages to Pochettino on social media, it was rather strange that £30 million midfielder (BBC Sport) avoided the issue altogether.

Tottenham are next in action on Saturday when they take on West Ham United, and it will be intriguing to see if Sissoko is included in Mourinho’s first line-up.