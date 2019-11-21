When is the Royal Variety Performance 2019 on TV?

The 2019 Royal Variety Performance will be hitting our TV screens very soon.

The annual Royal Variety Performance is always a real treat and the 2019 edition of the Performance looks to be no different.

It's an event that has dated back as far as 1912 and is something that's still running strong today.

While the annual event usually takes place in November, TV viewers won't usually get to see the Performance until December, usually in the run-up to Christmas.

The same can be said again in 2019 but when exactly is the Royal Variety Performance on TV this year?

Royal Variety Performance 2019: Who performed, which Royals were there?

For the first time in over 30 years, the Royal Variety Performance had two hosts with comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan taking over from Greg Davies who hosted the show in 2018.

Performing in the 2019 show were

Rod Stewart

Cast of Mary Poppins

Harry Connick Jr.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery

Collaboration between Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir

Lewis Capaldi

Hollywood actor Luke Evans

Comedy act Flo and Joan

Cast of Come From Away

Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia

Cast of Groan Ups

Comedian Kerry Godliman

Frank Skinner

Meanwhile, the Royals in attendance in 2019 were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Where was the 2019 Royal Variety Performance held?

The London Palladium played host to the 2019 Royal Variety Performance.

The venue has hosted the event more than any other with the 2019 edition becoming the 43rd Performance to be held at the London Palladium.

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV?

The 2019 Royal Variety Performance will be shown on ITV at 7:30pm on Tuesday, December 10th and is set to run until 10pm.

Between 1960 and 2010, both the BBC and ITV broadcast the event in alternate years but since 2010 ITV has been the sole UK broadcaster.