The Knight Before Christmas: Meet the cast in Netflix’s answer to Home Alone!

Netflix are getting in on the Christmas movie act with The Knight Before Christmas but who's in it?

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, more and more holiday-themed films and TV shows are making their way onto our TV screens.

Whether it's on traditional TV or online streaming services like Netflix, there can be no escape from the incoming tide of festive cheer.

Netflix are getting in on the act again this year with their new festive film The Knight Before Christmas which the streaming service will no doubt hope can be their answer to the likes of Home Alone and Love Actually.

But what is Netflix's new festive rom-com about and who's set to star in it?

What is The Knight Before Christmas about?

The Knight Before Christmas tells the story of a medieval knight who is transported through time to the present day.

Once he arrives in 2019, he meets Brooke, a high school teacher and the pair quickly fall for each other despite their preposterously huge age gap.

Who's in the cast?

Netflix often manages to find a good blend of big-name stars and upcoming talent for its films and show and have pulled it off yet again with a charming cast.

Vanessa Hudgens as Brooke

Vanessa Hudgens is a huge name for the film as the former High School Musical and live-action Thunderbirds star will be right up the street for many of the movie's target audience who grew up with the classic Disney sing-along especially.

Since leaving the role of Gabriella Montez, Vanessa Hudgens has continued with her busy acting career and has almost 60 acting credits to her name but only with the odd standout role.

Josh Whitehouse as Sir Cole

Josh Whitehouse, who plays the out-of-time knight Sir Cole, is far newer to the acting industry with just 11 roles under his belt to date.

The relative newcomer will be familiar to those who have seen the BBC series Poldark after he appeared in 10 episodes as Hugh Armitage.

Others

Of course, there are plenty of other cast members scheduled to appear throughout the film including but not limited to:

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Madison, Harry Jarvis as Sir Geoffrey, Ella Kenion as Mrs. Claus and Mimi Gianopulos as Alyson.

When to watch?

The Knight Before Christmas arrived on Netflix on November 21st, 2019 which leaves plenty of time to stream it before Christmas Day itself.