Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Sunderland fans react on Twitter as Phil Parkinson issues Marc McNulty update

Giuseppe Labellarte
A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland had several key players missing - including the Black Cats forward - as the Stadium of Light side was knocked out of the FA Cup.

Sunderland's Marc McNulty competes for the ball with Southend United's Elvis Bwomono during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Southend United at the Stadium Of Light,...

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Black Cats' fitness update regarding Marc McNulty, as issued by Stadium of Light boss Phil Parkinson.

The 27-year-old forward missed Tuesday’s FA Cup first-round replay elimination away at Gillingham with a hamstring issue, which Parkinson was able to confirm was not too serious.

“Marc has got a tight hamstring,” he is quoted by the Sunderland website as saying. “He has had a scan, there is no real damage to the muscle, which is good news but there is some tightness in there. Hopefully it will be resolved sooner rather than later... I think he has a chance for the weekend.”

 

McNulty was one of 10 players unavailable as Sunderland contested their FA Cup first-round replay against the Gills, with four also away on international duty, and it turned out to be a horror night for the Black Cats and the fans who had made the long trip as a dour game ended with an extra-time home winner.

The Scotland international has scored four goals and weighed in with three assists in 16 appearances this term, but in recent weeks he has found himself coming off the bench rather than making the starting XI (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on social media in response to Parkinson's update on McNulty:

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday as Coventry come to the Stadium of Light.

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch