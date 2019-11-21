Sunderland fans react on Twitter as Phil Parkinson issues Marc McNulty update

Sunderland had several key players missing - including the Black Cats forward - as the Stadium of Light side was knocked out of the FA Cup.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Black Cats' fitness update regarding Marc McNulty, as issued by Stadium of Light boss Phil Parkinson.

The 27-year-old forward missed Tuesday’s FA Cup first-round replay elimination away at Gillingham with a hamstring issue, which Parkinson was able to confirm was not too serious.

“Marc has got a tight hamstring,” he is quoted by the Sunderland website as saying. “He has had a scan, there is no real damage to the muscle, which is good news but there is some tightness in there. Hopefully it will be resolved sooner rather than later... I think he has a chance for the weekend.”

McNulty was one of 10 players unavailable as Sunderland contested their FA Cup first-round replay against the Gills, with four also away on international duty, and it turned out to be a horror night for the Black Cats and the fans who had made the long trip as a dour game ended with an extra-time home winner.

The Scotland international has scored four goals and weighed in with three assists in 16 appearances this term, but in recent weeks he has found himself coming off the bench rather than making the starting XI (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on social media in response to Parkinson's update on McNulty:

Doesn’t get started anyways, for some reason — James (@jamesafc_) November 20, 2019

Can Phil Parkinson miss the rest of the season — Neil Stanness (@sr4Neil) November 20, 2019

Start playing him more and please let him play against Coventry — xJPJx142⚪⚪ (@KINGMAGUIRE1) November 20, 2019

Didn’t miss much, did he? — GrantInRealLife (@GrantInRealLife) November 20, 2019

It wouldn't have made any difference, as the Gills were a class above. — Common Sense (@lordrational) November 20, 2019

Made of glass — Michael (@MichaelStelling) November 20, 2019

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday as Coventry come to the Stadium of Light.