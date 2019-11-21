Steve Bruce impressed by Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is still looking for his first goal for the club.

Steve Bruce has told the Shields Gazette that he has never seen another player work as hard as Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron during his whole time in management.

Almiron has received some criticism from pundits and supporters alike, as the Newcastle winger has failed to score a goal ever since arriving in January.

The Paraguayan looks low on confidence when presented with a chance.

But Bruce insists that he is convinced Almiron will come good, because he tries so hard for his side.

“I’ve never seen anyone in 20 years cover the distance or play with the intensity that he does,” Bruce said.

“His running stats are incredible - as big as I’ve seen for any player. He’s multi-talented, I’m confident it’ll happen for him.”

Almiron’s work-rate is likely to be the reason why Bruce has kept faith in the winger for so long.

Despite his lack of goals, Bruce has continuously picked Almiron and he has made a good impact recently.

The pace that Newcastle are provided through Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin on either wing has frightened opposition defences, with the Magpies in good form.

Newcastle are next in action on Monday evening, when they take on Aston Villa.