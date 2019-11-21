All you need to know about whether there will be any DLC for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is by no means the most original game on the planet, but that doesn't matter when its storytelling, combat, characterisations and level design are all superb. Thanks to how well the game has been received by both critics and fans, it's no surprise that there are Jedis everywhere yearning for more via DLC. But will there be any?

Respawn's contribution to the Star Wars saga has been compared to the likes of Dark Souls and Uncharted, and both of these video game inspirations boasted story DLC despite being complete packages at launch.

Fans are obviously hoping for more of the same with EA and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, but the future is so far dim.

SAVE THE GALAXY: How to defeat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Will there be DLC for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order?

No post-launch DLC has been announced for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

EA promised awhile back that they wouldn't patch lootboxes or microtransations into the game post-launch, and there are similarly no announced plans for single-player DLC.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order definitely has the potential for some sweet content but we'd be lying if we said it would be necessary.

As it stands, Respawn's contribution to the Star Wars saga is a complete package that doesn't require DLC to elaborate on its narrative or characters.

It's true that there's not much to do after completing the story and finding all the secrets thanks to the purposeful omission of New Game Plus, but at the same time the campaign of becoming a Jedi is worth reliving thanks to its masterful presentation and combat.

STAR WARS MEETS TOMB RAIDER: How to raise the Spire of Miktrull

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.