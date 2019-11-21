Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: How to defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss

A simple guide for how to defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on any difficulty.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a fantastic contribution to the saga that has been likened to every video game experience from Metroid to Zelda. However, one of the more primary comparisons is with Dark Souls, and it's not hard to see why. Respawn's tale of saving the galaxy features intense and challenging combat and boss fights, and this guide will help you to easily defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor.

The Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss fight is nowhere near as challenging or daunting as the Oggdo Bogdo frog, but it's arguably the first storyline tussle that will cause you to sweat a little as you sit on the edge of your bed.

It's not something that will cause you to throw your controller in frustration like the bosses from Dark Souls and Bloodborne, but it is still a semi-difficult tango that can be made easier.

How to defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

You will want to use the single-blade lightsaber to defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

The double-bladed lightsaber is great for defeating swarms of enemies at once, but it's practically useless when fighting someone mano a mano like the Ninth Sister.

Not only is the single-blade lightsaber better for being on the press rather than sitting back, it also deals more damage while additionally reducing the Ninth Sister's stamina gauge at a faster rate.

Aside from attacking with a single-blade lightsaber, you also need to be patient and wise with your defence. When the Ninth Sister Force pulls you towards her, you must roll backwards immediately to avoid being hit.

When she charges at you like a wild Rhino, you will want to slow her down with the Force, roll out of the way and swing at her behind a couple of times before backpedalling to safety.

Be aware that there are two stages to this boss fight. The Ninth Sister uses a single-blade lightsaber initially, but she then uses a double-bladed weapon for the remainder of the encounter.

This brings about some changes to her attacks as she will now charge at you twice rather than just once. Not only that, but she will also throw her lightsaber at you in a move that can be difficult to read if you're not paying attention.

Finally, she will also start slamming her fist into the ground if you stray too far away from her. When she does this, you should stop locking onto her so you can perform a double-jump rather than an awkward flip to avoid the blast.

This is all you need to know for how to defeat the Ninth Sister Inquisitor boss. Now go defeat her and save the galaxy.