Stan Collymore and Graham Roberts comment on Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Stan Collymore has warned Tottenham Hotspur about Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker has pointed out that Mourinho does not leave clubs in a good place.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has recently been appointed as the Tottenham manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Graham Roberts has suggested on Twitter that Mourinho will take the cup competitions seriously.

Collymore wrote on Twitter: “If Spurs seriously have bought into the Mourinho b*******t, they'll get their LCup or FACup.

“And a blockage in the talent coming through Spurs Lodge, a manager who'll throw kids under the bus when they have a poor game, a massive wage bill and a downgrade in style. Dreadful.”

Amazing how some have bought into "Mourinho the winner" without any regard for how he leaves clubs.



Unbalanced, fractured, overspending,soulless.



Everything Spurs tried to avoid.



Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it's not how this man comes in, it's how he'll leave you. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 20, 2019

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “He’s brought success at every club I think he hopefully can get our club the trophies think he will take every cup seriously.”

Good managerial appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Pochettino had been superb for Tottenham over the years, but things needed to change, with the team struggling to challenge for the top four this season.

True, Mourinho does not always leave clubs on the best of terms, but Spurs are not looking at the long term - they are more concerned about the now and the present.

Failure to clinch a Champions League place this season would be a massive disappointment and financial hit for Tottenham, and one suspects that they have appointed Mourinho precisely for that for this season at least.