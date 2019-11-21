Quick links

Stan Collymore and Graham Roberts comment on Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho

Dublin , Ireland - 13 November 2017; Former England international Stan Collymore, now working as journalist for RT, asks a question during a Republic of Ireland press conference at the FAI...
Jose Mourinho is the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

Stan Collymore has warned Tottenham Hotspur about Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker has pointed out that Mourinho does not leave clubs in a good place.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has recently been appointed as the Tottenham manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

 

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Graham Roberts has suggested on Twitter that Mourinho will take the cup competitions seriously.

Collymore wrote on Twitter: “If Spurs seriously have bought into the Mourinho b*******t, they'll get their LCup or FACup.

“And a blockage in the talent coming through Spurs Lodge, a manager who'll throw kids under the bus when they have a poor game, a massive wage bill and a downgrade in style. Dreadful.”

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “He’s brought success at every club I think he hopefully can get our club the trophies think he will take every cup seriously.”

Good managerial appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Pochettino had been superb for Tottenham over the years, but things needed to change, with the team struggling to challenge for the top four this season.

True, Mourinho does not always leave clubs on the best of terms, but Spurs are not looking at the long term - they are more concerned about the now and the present.

Failure to clinch a Champions League place this season would be a massive disappointment and financial hit for Tottenham, and one suspects that they have appointed Mourinho precisely for that for this season at least.

