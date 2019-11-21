Quick links

Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi says he’s happy at Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Elyounoussi (middle) during a Southampton FC training session at Staplewood Complex on October 31, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic on loan from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva (L) and Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi go for a header during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Lazio vs Celtic on...

Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has said that he has not decided whether he will be at Celtic next season, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Elyounoussi, who can also operate as a forward, joined Celtic on loan from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled at the Saints since his move from Basel in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £16 million.

However, the Norway international has been superb for the Hoops, having scored seven goals and provided five assists so far this season, according to The Glasgow Evening Times.

 

The Scottish Sun quotes Elyounoussi as saying: "Yeah I mean for now it's not up to me. The clubs have to talk.

“I am really happy here. Celtic is an amazing club but I haven't really thought about my future yet.

"I just think about the next training, next game and do my best. In the summer we will see where we go."

Permanent Celtic move?

It is hard to see Celtic sign Elyounoussi on a permanent contract in the January transfer window, but it could happen next summer.

After all, if the Saints feel that the winger is unable to make it in the Premier League and he succeeds in the Scottish Premiership, then a permanent transfer next summer will make sense.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

