Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi says he’s happy at Celtic

Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic on loan from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has said that he has not decided whether he will be at Celtic next season, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Elyounoussi, who can also operate as a forward, joined Celtic on loan from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

The 25-year-old has struggled at the Saints since his move from Basel in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £16 million.

However, the Norway international has been superb for the Hoops, having scored seven goals and provided five assists so far this season, according to The Glasgow Evening Times.

The Scottish Sun quotes Elyounoussi as saying: "Yeah I mean for now it's not up to me. The clubs have to talk.

“I am really happy here. Celtic is an amazing club but I haven't really thought about my future yet.

"I just think about the next training, next game and do my best. In the summer we will see where we go."

Permanent Celtic move?

It is hard to see Celtic sign Elyounoussi on a permanent contract in the January transfer window, but it could happen next summer.

After all, if the Saints feel that the winger is unable to make it in the Premier League and he succeeds in the Scottish Premiership, then a permanent transfer next summer will make sense.