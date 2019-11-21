Southampton academy graduate Jake Hesketh praised for Lincoln display in FA Cup first-round replay

The Southampton midfielder and St Mary's academy graduate is currently away from the Saints on loan.

Southampton academy graduate Jake Hesketh was in action for Lincoln on Wednesday night and emerged with credit despite the East Midlands side being knocked out of the FA Cup first round (BBC Sport).

The Saints midfielder, 23, has been with St Mary's Stadium side for 13 years now, having first entered the academy in 2006, but he has managed just four first-team appearances in that time (Transfermarkt), with the bulk of his senior game time coming on loan.

Last season, Hesketh impressed at League One side Burton Albion, helping them reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, but was controversially recalled in January and then sent to MK Dons in the division below.

Now back in the third tier, Hesketh put recent injury issues behind him and played the full game on Tuesday night, an FA Cup first-round replay, as the Imps suffered a heartbreaking defeat, Alan Judge firing home in the 94th minute after being left on his own in the opposition box.

Despite a lot of discontent amongst Lincoln fans on social media about the performance and result, Hesketh was deemed one of the few positives on the night:

As an Ipswich fan but also a season ticket holder at Lincoln , it winds me up,fans having a go at Lincoln tonight,Ipswich had two chances,scored one.overall play , wasn’t bad Hesketh and Chapman did really well .last 25 all Ipswich, Ipswich staff said a harsh result for Lincoln — GB1973 (@gordon_burnley) 21 November 2019

Thought Lincoln played well but you still get a few gonks booing at the end. Chapman and Hesketh very good — Matt Drury (@mattdrury4) 20 November 2019

Nobody can excuse this anymore. It gets worse each week. Sick to death of people saying wait until jan. we can’t even do the basics. Only positives tonight was chapman and hesketh the rest were dire — redimp (@joshandrew000) 20 November 2019

Grant and Hesketh — SteveAKABob (@Steve1193imp) 20 November 2019

Thought Grant was poor personally. Hesketh was good though. — Chris Konrath (@chriskonrath) 21 November 2019

That's overly harsh, there were some positives. Not many, I'll grant you, but some. Thought Ellis and Hesketh were fantastic tonight — Ben Ward (@winstano) 20 November 2019

Thought him and hesketh both played well — Charlotte (@charbrown1989) 20 November 2019

Yes, Hesketh close second. — Chris Konrath (@chriskonrath) 20 November 2019

Hesketh - contracted to Southampton until 2021, according to Transfermarkt - was given his debut by Ronald Koeman, who is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying of Hesketh: "He is used to playing between the lines, he's fast, he's left, right-footed and a player with a future. He's doing well, he's a talent. He's improving."