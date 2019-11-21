Some Spurs fans react negatively to report suggesting turnaround in three players' contract stance

Quick links

John McGinley
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...
Three players could be up for staying at Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen are all intrigued by the possibility of staying at Spurs now that Mauricio Pochettino has left the club, The Mirror report.

The trio are all in the final year of their current deals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and can sign pre-contracts with other major sides in a matter of weeks.

However, now Jose Mourinho is in charge, the paper says they are now open-minded about staying on at the club and signing new deals, alleviating a major headache for chairman Daniel Levy.

It's a potentially huge turnaround. It had previously been reported by The Daily Star earlier this month that all three players were considering turning down any offers from the club and leaving on a free transfer.

 

The latest report from The Mirror is not going down well with some fans who think that the players have sold Pochettino short with their efforts.

No matter who the manager is, there's an expectation that players give their all and protect their club's interests.

It appears that there's a feeling amongst a section of supporters that this trio have let Spurs down and treated Pochettino unfairly over the last few months.

How it all pans out remains to be seen. Being a free agent in the current market is often lucrative for the players involved so there's no guarantee they'll sign new deals.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur reacts at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in...

These fans were not happy with the details of the report though, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

