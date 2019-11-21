Reported Everton target Dennis Geiger has better stats than Andre Gomes

Dennis Geiger would slot in perfectly in place of the injured Andre Gomes.

According to a report from Sport1, Everton and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim's Dennis Geiger.

The Toffees haven't quite had the luck in their midfield with summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin injuring himself after just two league appearances. Andre Gomes suffered an horrific injury against Tottenham a few weeks ago which has left a void in Everton's midfield.

The Toffees are now reportedly looking at Dennis Geiger to fill that void and the youngster has had a very good start to the season. The 21-year-old has played both as a defensive midfielder and in a box-to-box role this term and he has looked impressive in both positions.

Everton are yet to replace Idrissa Gueye in their midfield and although Geiger isn't quite the like for like replacement, he will allow someone like Fabian Delph to play the deeper role which would then allow the German to occupy the Gomes' role in the centre of the park.

Geiger, this season, has three assists in nine league appearances. The youngster averages twice as many shots per game as Gomes while also boasting of 2.2 key passes per game compared to the £22million (BBC) man's measly 0.8 per 90 minutes. Geiger's passing accuracy of 85.8% is also superior to Gomes this season which is hugely impressive considering he is still only 21. (WhoScored).

With Manchester City and Bayern Munich also in the race according to the report, Everton will find it difficult to lure him into Goodison Park. However, the Toffees have shown real ambition recently with the big-money signings of Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi. Signing Geiger in January would be the cherry on the cake and the German solve multiple problems for the best part of the next decade.