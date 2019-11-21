Everton boss says Djibril Sidibe deserves his chance over Coleman

Summer loan signing Djibril Sidibe looks settled at Everton after a difficult start.

Everton manager Marco Silva spoke to the club's official website about Djibril Sidibe and how he fits Everton's style of play.

Right-back was one of the biggest problems for Everton before the start of the season. Seamus Coleman was the club's only recognized player in that position after Jonjoe Kenny was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Schalke.

Everton managed to sign Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal from Monaco and the Frenchman struggled to get into the squad initially. However, Coleman's red card against Burnley gave him the chance to showcase his skills and he has started every game since.

Marco Silva was quizzed about the French full-back ahead of Everton's game against Norwich at the weekend and the Toffees boss was adamant that the former Lille man had the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

He said: "He is proving his quality and deserving his chance. He is improving every day and every match. I am demanding from him to keep improving, keep adapting in our idea and the way we play at Everton. The Premier League is different from other competitions. But when you have quality it is easier to achieve that and Sidibe is a player with that quality.

"With good knowledge about the position and about football. Now it is for him to keep working hard because he knows it is only this way he can keep the position. He knows what I want from him and the type of player he has behind him. In our model and the way we play, full backs are really important for us. Not just to be really solid as a team but to support our offensive process as well," he concluded.

Sidibe's play has looked balanced in the last four games and the Frenchman capped his good performances with a good assist against Southampton before the international break.

With Coleman fighting hard to reclaim his starting spot, Sidibe has little margin for error and if he can continue his good form till the end of the season, Everton might just use their option to sign him on a permanent deal.