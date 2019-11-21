Everton boss Marco Silva hails 'fantastic example' Seamus Coleman

Marco Silva says Seamus Coleman is everything that a manager wants in a player.

Everton boss Marco Silva spoke to the club's official website about his captain Seamus Coleman and his importance in the squad.

The 31-year-old is into his 10th season as an Everton player and is a fan favourite across Goodison Park. Coleman started each of the club's first eight games but he has been left out of the starting line-up since his sending off against Burnley at the start of last month.

Summer signing Djibril Sidibe has been a regular starter since but manager Marco Silva stressed on his captain's importance even when he isn't starting in the Premier League.

He said: "My relationship with Seamus is so, so clear. He is our captain not just because he has many years in our club – Leighton [Baines] as well – but because he has big responsibility in our dressing room. He is always helping his teammates, even if he is playing in his position. He is always ready to help all of them. In the meantime, he is fighting to achieve what he wants: his position in the XI."

Everton haven't quite started the season as they would have hoped having won just four of their opening 12 games.

However, with a good performance in the draw against Tottenham followed by a win at Southampton, Silva's side will be confident ahead of their home game against Norwich on Saturday.

The pressure is well and truly on Silva to get the results after a hugely positive summer transfer window. The Everton boss will need all the help he can get to guide the Toffees back into the top half and Coleman is the example that he wants other players to follow.

"He is everything we want and what a manager wants to see in his football players. He is captain and fantastic example for everyone in our dressing room. First of all, it has to be Everton Football Club. After, your ambition to play. It is fantastic for me to have Seamus in our dressing room," Silva concluded.