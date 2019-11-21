Quick links

Everton boss Marco Silva hails 'fantastic example' Seamus Coleman

Marco Silva the head coach
Marco Silva says Seamus Coleman is everything that a manager wants in a player.

Everton Manager Marco Silva expresses his opinion during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 9th November 2019.

Everton boss Marco Silva spoke to the club's official website about his captain Seamus Coleman and his importance in the squad.

The 31-year-old is into his 10th season as an Everton player and is a fan favourite across Goodison Park. Coleman started each of the club's first eight games but he has been left out of the starting line-up since his sending off against Burnley at the start of last month. 

Summer signing Djibril Sidibe has been a regular starter since but manager Marco Silva stressed on his captain's importance even when he isn't starting in the Premier League

 

He said: "My relationship with Seamus is so, so clear. He is our captain not just because he has many years in our club – Leighton [Baines] as well – but because he has big responsibility in our dressing room. He is always helping his teammates, even if he is playing in his position. He is always ready to help all of them. In the meantime, he is fighting to achieve what he wants: his position in the XI."

Everton haven't quite started the season as they would have hoped having won just four of their opening 12 games.

However, with a good performance in the draw against Tottenham followed by a win at Southampton, Silva's side will be confident ahead of their home game against Norwich on Saturday. 

Jordan Pickford (L) and Seamus Coleman of Everton speak after the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

The pressure is well and truly on Silva to get the results after a hugely positive summer transfer window. The Everton boss will need all the help he can get to guide the Toffees back into the top half and Coleman is the example that he wants other players to follow. 

"He is everything we want and what a manager wants to see in his football players. He is captain and fantastic example for everyone in our dressing room. First of all, it has to be Everton Football Club. After, your ambition to play. It is fantastic for me to have Seamus in our dressing room," Silva concluded. 

Marco Silva the Everton Manager with captain Seamus Coleman during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Bournemouth,...

