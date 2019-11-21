Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk gives his verdict on West Brom and Slaven Bilic

Sheffield Wednesday face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as the Owls and the Baggies lock horns at The Hawthorns.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has given his verdict on West Bromwich Albion and Slaven Bilic ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday (Birmingham Mail).

The Owls will travel to The Hawthorns to lock horns with the Baggies in their first match back following the last international break of 2019.

Last season, both sides played out draws in their league fixtures, a 2-2 final result at Hillsborough in October and a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns two months later (11v11).

Wednesday are currently eighth in the table and will take on the current league leaders, who are two points clear of second-placed Preston.

West Brom have begun the season superbly following Bilic's summer appointment and will go into their upcoming game on the back of a 1-0 win at Hull City which stretched their unbeaten run to six.

“There’s no denying that they’re the best team in the league so far," Monk is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying. "They’ve got huge quality throughout their squad, their threats are huge. They have an array of talent in the squad and the manager has come in and done a fantastic job. He’s had a great start with them.

“Any away game is difficult, particularly against the top of the league, but these are the challenges. We’re looking forward to it, the players are looking forward to it. Judging by the way they’ve been for the two weeks we’ve been together, we want to show that. It’s going to be a really good test for us, they’re going to test every part of our physicality, mentality, how far we’ve come."

The Baggies have lost just one of their 16 league games this season and are one of just two sides to be unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, while the Owls have taken ten points from their eight away fixtures this season (WBA website).