Rob Holding comments on Arsenal teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the new Arsenal captain.

Arsenal central defender Rob Holding has spoken highly of his teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Sky Sports.

Aubameyang was recently made the Arsenal skipper after midfielder Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy after he fell out with the Emirates stadium faithful.

The 30-year-old Gabon international is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and his Gunners’ teammate Holding, 24, has raved about him.

Holding told Sky Sports about Aubameyang: ”Pierre's great in the dressing room. He's such a happy character so everyone is positive around him.

"He knows how to lift people and he leads by example on the pitch. Having someone like that up front, scoring goals for you always make things easier.”

Important player for Arsenal

Aubameyang has been superb for Arsenal since he joined the Gunners from German club Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £56 million.

The striker has established himself as an important player for the Gunners and is a key figure in manager Unai Emery’s side.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league.