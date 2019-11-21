Quick links

Celtic

Ligue 1

Scottish Premiership

Reported Celtic target Stephane Diarra is tailor-made for Lennonball

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic gestures during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between Celtic and FC Sarajevo at Celtic Park Stadium on July 17, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders are apparently hoping to raid Ligue 2 Le Mans for Stephane Diarra.

Le Mans' French midfielder Gussouma Fofana (L) and French forward Stephane Diarra (R) celebrate aftre winning the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and OGC...

Stephane Diarra is something of an old-school throwback of a winger, the sort of jet-heeled wideman who loves nothing more than skinning full-backs alive and covering his boots in a thick layer of chalk.

Only two players in the entirety of France’s second tier have attempted more dribbles this season. But, with a 74 per cent completion rate, Diarra beats his man more often than not, giving defenders up and down the land a nasty case of twisted blood before going for goal or whipping in a cross.

 

No wonder Celtic are interested, according to L’Equipe.

Subscribe

While Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops passed their opponents to death, Neil Lennon’s side are far more dynamic, aggressive and direct. Not direct in a reductive, long-ball sort of way, however - more ‘give the ball to James Forrest and let him run’.

It's that sort of front-to-back counter-attacking which has seen Celtic look far more assured on European soil in particular under the former Hibernian boss, grabbing a deserved draw in Rennes before catching Lazio cold at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nice's Brazilian defender Dante (L down) fights for the ball with Le Mans' French forward Stephane Diarra (C) during the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and...

Lennon has got the best out of talented yet rather erratic widemen like Forrest, Mikey Johnstone and Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi, the reigning Scottish Premiership Player of the Month. He’s also a fan of Lewis Morgan, another 1990s throwback who tends to tread the touchline rather than drift in from the wing a la Scott Sinclair.

And Diarra, who Celtic have apparently been watching for a number of years, should fit into ‘Lennonball’ with ease.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch