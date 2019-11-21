Report: Wolves planning new January move to beat Manchester United to Danny Loader

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly plotting a new move for Danny Loader.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning a new move for Reading striker Danny Loader after missing out on him in the summer.

Wolves made a move to sign Loader before the August transfer deadline, but their move fell through, leaving Loader to remain at the Madejski Stadium.

The 19-year-old striker has only made four Championship appearances for the Royals this season, but having scored for England Under-20's earlier this week, he's again attracting interest.

It's believed that Wolves are preparing to rekindle their interest in Loader in January, and hope to finally bring the young attacker to Molineux.

Manchester United have joined the race though, meaning Wolves may face something of a battle to sign him, with Reading potentially sensing a bidding war.

Loader has a huge future ahead of him, and whilst Wolves brought in Patrick Cutrone over the summer, adding another striker to compete with him and Raul Jimenez makes sense.

Wolves may hope that having shown such a strong interest over the summer, they have proven to Loader how much they want him, as they will surely be looking for any slight advantage over United in the battle for the Championship talent.