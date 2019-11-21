Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: What Mauricio Pochettino's note to Tottenham's players said

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to say goodbye to his old squad since departing.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...

The Sun report that Mauricio Pochettino was not able to say goodbye to the Tottenham Hotspur squad, after being sacked on Tuesday.

Pochettino lost his job at Spurs earlier this week and was quickly replaced by Jose Mourinho, who took training yesterday.

The turnaround was so rapid that Pochettino has not been afford the chance to say goodbye to his old Spurs squad in person yesterday.

However, the Argentine boss did leave a note at Hotspur Way for his former players.

 

It reportedly read: “Sorry we cannot come to say goodbye, you are always in our hearts.”

Pochettino’s departure from Spurs came as somewhat of a surprise, despite the North London side’s poor start to the campaign.

Tottenham have made a slow start to the season, and currently sit in 14th place, but their decision to part company with Pochettino was ruthless.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

The former Spurs boss had been hugely successful during his time at the club, but Daniel Levy still decided that a change of direction was needed.

Mourinho will take charge of Tottenham for the very first time at the weekend, when they take on West Ham United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch