Report: What Mauricio Pochettino's note to Tottenham's players said

The Sun report that Mauricio Pochettino was not able to say goodbye to the Tottenham Hotspur squad, after being sacked on Tuesday.

Pochettino lost his job at Spurs earlier this week and was quickly replaced by Jose Mourinho, who took training yesterday.

The turnaround was so rapid that Pochettino has not been afford the chance to say goodbye to his old Spurs squad in person yesterday.

However, the Argentine boss did leave a note at Hotspur Way for his former players.

It reportedly read: “Sorry we cannot come to say goodbye, you are always in our hearts.”

Pochettino’s departure from Spurs came as somewhat of a surprise, despite the North London side’s poor start to the campaign.

Tottenham have made a slow start to the season, and currently sit in 14th place, but their decision to part company with Pochettino was ruthless.

The former Spurs boss had been hugely successful during his time at the club, but Daniel Levy still decided that a change of direction was needed.

Mourinho will take charge of Tottenham for the very first time at the weekend, when they take on West Ham United.