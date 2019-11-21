Report: What Jose Mourinho has told Daniel Levy about Tottenham's squad

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will take charge of his side for the first time at the weekend.

According to the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur’s new boss Jose Mourinho has told Daniel Levy that he already sees the squad he has inherited as one of the best in the Premier League.

There have been suggestions that Mourinho will look to spend big after taking over at Spurs, but that is not necessarily true.

Mourinho has apparently told Levy that he thinks Tottenham already have a squad which is among the most talented in the Premier League, so it doesn’t need much improvement.

Levy is said to agree with Mourinho’s verdict on Spurs’s squad, which is part of the reason why appointing the Portuguese boss was so appealing.

Mourinho is also believed to have stressed his willingness to play youngsters to Levy, providing that they are good enough to impact on the first-team.

Mourinho has often been criticised as a short-term manager, but he wants to shake off that label at Tottenham.

That should be music to the ears of the likes of Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott, but whether they will be afforded changes when Mourinho actually needs results remains to be seen.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss will be in the Spurs dugout for the first time on Saturday, when his new side take on West Ham United.