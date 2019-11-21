Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur trio intrigued by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are out of contracts at Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur trio Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are “intrigued by the prospect” of working with Jose Mourinho and is open about their futures.

Tottenham defenders Alderweireld and Vertonghen and their teammate and attacking midfielder Eriksen all are out of contracts at the North London outfit at the end of the season.

The Mirror has claimed that Mourinho thinks that he can get the best out of the 27-year-old, the 30-year-old and the 32-year-old.

 

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen are not in the best of forms at the moment, but there is no doubt that the trio are three of the best players in the Premier League.

It is hard to see Mourinho sanctioning the sale of any of the aforementioned three players in the January transfer window, and perhaps if Tottenham finish in the top four of the Premier League table and also go far in the Champions League, then they could sign new contracts with the club.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

