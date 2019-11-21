Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur squad confused by Mauricio Pochettino treatment of player

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has now been replaced by Jose Mourinho.

According to the Daily Mail, some of Tottenham Hotspur’s players became confused by Mauricio Pochettino’s behaviour towards the end of his time at the club.

The Mail claim that Pochettino’s relationships with some Spurs players were strained at the point when he left.

There was a moment when Pochettino reportedly gave an unnamed Tottenham player a dressing down for an interview which he conducted, yet the Spurs squad did not think he did anything wrong.

 

Pochettino was aggravated by being called a colloquial term for a manager, yet the word was not said to be derogatory in any way.

The Tottenham squad simply could not understand why the player was in trouble for his comments.

In the end, Pochettino failed to get Tottenham back to their best, with the Lilywhites struggling badly so far this term.

Spurs are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, and it was decided that a change of approach was needed by Daniel Levy.

Jose Mourinho has now replaced Pochettino at Spurs, and he will take charge for the first time on Saturday, when the North London side take on West Ham United.

