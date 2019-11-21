Report: Tottenham boss Mourinho looking at Zlatan Ibrahimovic swoop

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after his contract with LA Galaxy expired.

Mourinho worked with Zlatan at Inter Milan and Manchester United.

His spell at United ended prematurely after he suffered an ACL injury.

Zlatan is holding talks with AC Milan about a return to the club, but Mourinho is weighing up a move for the former Sweden international.

Tottenham would likely have to alter their wage structure to bring Ibrahimovic in.

Spurs would need Ibrahimovic to go back on his word in order to join them.

The striker told The Mirror earlier this year that Manchester United was the only English club he wanted to play for.

He is a huge fan of Mourinho, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is still 'the Special One', a winner. I hope he will back on a bench soon and I am sure he will start winning immediately."

Ibrahimovic is now 38 but his goalscoring pedigree remains. He scored 31 goals in 31 games for LA Galaxy this past season.