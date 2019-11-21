Quick links

Report: Tottenham boss Mourinho looking at Zlatan Ibrahimovic swoop

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) makes a run in the first half of an MLS match between the LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City on October 6, 2018 at Chldren's Mercy Park in...
Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off after an offside during the second half of a 3-2 Red Bulls win at StubHub Center on April 28, 2018 in Carson,...

 

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, report The Telegraph.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after his contract with LA Galaxy expired.

Mourinho worked with Zlatan at Inter Milan and Manchester United.

 

His spell at United ended prematurely after he suffered an ACL injury.

Zlatan is holding talks with AC Milan about a return to the club, but Mourinho is weighing up a move for the former Sweden international.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 18, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Tottenham would likely have to alter their wage structure to bring Ibrahimovic in.

Spurs would need Ibrahimovic to go back on his word in order to join them.

The striker told The Mirror earlier this year that Manchester United was the only English club he wanted to play for.

He is a huge fan of Mourinho, telling Gazzetta dello Sport:  "He is still 'the Special One', a winner. I hope he will back on a bench soon and I am sure he will start winning immediately."

Ibrahimovic is now 38 but his goalscoring pedigree remains. He scored 31 goals in 31 games for LA Galaxy this past season.

 

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

