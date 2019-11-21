Report: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho turned down Celtic job offer

Tottenham manager reportedly was wanted by Celtic.

According to The Times Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to manage Celtic.

The Scottish champions are named as presenting one of seven offers to Mourinho which he turned down during his 11 month spell out of work.

Mourinho accepted the head coach job at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

The Times report: "He turned down seven job offers, from Lyons, the Chinese national team, Guangzhou Evergrande, Celtic, Monaco, Benfica and Inter Milan during his break."

Celtic were left looking for a new manager when Brendan Rodgers quit to take up a position at Leicester City earlier this year.

It is unclear when Celtic made the proposal to Mourinho, immediately after Rodgers was fired, or at the end of the season.

Mourinho is reportedly earning £15 million at Tottenham, a salary Celtic are unlikely to have been able to match.

Celtic appointed Neil Lennon instead.