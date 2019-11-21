Quick links

Report: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho turned down Celtic job offer

Dan Coombs
Manchester United's new Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a photocall on the pitch at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, on July 5, 2016. Jose Mourinho officially...
Tottenham manager reportedly was wanted by Celtic.

According to The Times  Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to manage Celtic.

The Scottish champions are named as presenting one of seven offers to Mourinho which he turned down during his 11 month spell out of work.

Mourinho accepted the head coach job at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

 

The Times report: "He turned down seven job offers, from Lyons, the Chinese national team, Guangzhou Evergrande, Celtic, Monaco, Benfica and Inter Milan during his break."

Celtic were left looking for a new manager when Brendan Rodgers quit to take up a position at Leicester City earlier this year.

It is unclear when Celtic made the proposal to Mourinho, immediately after Rodgers was fired, or at the end of the season.

Mourinho is reportedly earning £15 million at Tottenham, a salary Celtic are unlikely to have been able to match.

Celtic appointed Neil Lennon instead.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

