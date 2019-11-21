Report states how much Liverpool and Tottenham target Erling Haaland's release clause is worth

Premier League giants Spurs and Liverpool are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland.

Erling Braut Haaland has a £25 million release-clause in his contract which will come into effect during the summer of 2020 – according to Sport Bild – amid claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are understandably keen on the Red Bull Salzburg phenomenon.

Few teenagers anywhere in the world game have burst onto the scene quite like Haaland over the last 12 months. Since moving to the dominant force of Austrian football from his native Norway, the teenager has scored 26 goals in all competitions – including seven in just four Champions League matches.

Liverpool and Spurs are just two clubs who are circling around arguably the hottest striker on the continent right now, according to The Star – despite claims from Tuttosport that his price-tag has already soared to a staggering £88 million.

Though if last season’s Champions League finalists are willing to take a risk and wait until next summer, Haaland’s price-tag will drop considerably – by about £63 million no less.

That does not mean, however, that the 19-year-old will be heading to Merseyside or North London for a relative pocket-change fee. As Bild points out, England’s biggest clubs will likely offer far more than £25 million to ensure they don’t miss out.

After all, any club worth its salt in Europe will be triggering that release clause when the season comes to an end.

The chances are, however, that Haaland will make the short trip to Germany next, probably with Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig, as he looks to avoid the fate that has befallen so many one-time wonderkids.