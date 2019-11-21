Report: Rangers close in on striker Cameron Gascoigne

Rangers are reportedly close to bringing Cameron Gascoigne to Ibrox permanently.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Cameron Gascoigne – the nephew of Ibrox hero Paul – after a second trial spell.

The Gers are not only thriving in terms of Steven Gerrard's first team, but also with their development system, with the Rangers Colts side into the semi-finals of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Rangers may ramp up their recruitment of young players, and the signing of Gascoigne would certainly fit into that whilst also being a somewhat emotional move.

The 18-year-old trained with Rangers last month, and the Gers have brought him back for a second trial this month, and he scored against Partick Thistle in a development match on Tuesday night.

It's now thought that the striker's performance in that 3-0 win has taken him closer to earning a deal at Ibrox, with Rangers keen to beat English clubs to his signature.

Released by Newcastle United over the summer, Gascoigne has been looking for a new club, and following in the footsteps of uncle Paul Gascoigne would be quite the move.

'Gazza' was a Rangers hero in his three years at Ibrox, notching 39 goals in 114 games, and his teenage nephew would no doubt love to replicate that kind of success.

A deal isn't quite done yet, but Rangers appear to be closing in on the teenager, who will no doubt be looking to prove Newcastle wrong for letting him go whilst attempting to step out of his uncle's shadow.