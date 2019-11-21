Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers close in on striker Cameron Gascoigne

Olly Dawes
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are reportedly close to bringing Cameron Gascoigne to Ibrox permanently.

14 May 1997: Paul Gascoigne of Glasgow Rangers in action playing against Arsenal for the Nigel Winterburn Testimonial match at Highbury in London, England. The game was drawn 3-3. \...

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Cameron Gascoigne – the nephew of Ibrox hero Paul – after a second trial spell.

The Gers are not only thriving in terms of Steven Gerrard's first team, but also with their development system, with the Rangers Colts side into the semi-finals of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Subscribe

Rangers may ramp up their recruitment of young players, and the signing of Gascoigne would certainly fit into that whilst also being a somewhat emotional move.

 

The 18-year-old trained with Rangers last month, and the Gers have brought him back for a second trial this month, and he scored against Partick Thistle in a development match on Tuesday night.

It's now thought that the striker's performance in that 3-0 win has taken him closer to earning a deal at Ibrox, with Rangers keen to beat English clubs to his signature.

Released by Newcastle United over the summer, Gascoigne has been looking for a new club, and following in the footsteps of uncle Paul Gascoigne would be quite the move.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

'Gazza' was a Rangers hero in his three years at Ibrox, notching 39 goals in 114 games, and his teenage nephew would no doubt love to replicate that kind of success.

A deal isn't quite done yet, but Rangers appear to be closing in on the teenager, who will no doubt be looking to prove Newcastle wrong for letting him go whilst attempting to step out of his uncle's shadow.

28 Apr 1996: Paul Gascoigne of Rangers salutes the crowd during a match against Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. \ Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch