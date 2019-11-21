Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers are being greedy over Alfredo Morelos

Subhankar Mondal
Alfredo Morelos of Glasgow Rangers celebrates after scoring their first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on...
Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly on the radar of Saint-Etienne.

According to Le10Sport, Rangers are “being greedy” over Alfredo Morelos amid interest from Saint-Etienne.

It has been reported by the French news outlet that Saint-Etienne are interested in signing Morelos from Rangers.

However, the report has claimed that the Gers are “'being greedy” over transfer fees to sell the striker in January.

It has been further added that Saint-Etienne have cooled down their interest in the Colombia international in the January transfer window and will look to make a move in the summer of 2020.

 

Sensible Rangers stance

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the current Rangers squad and is a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s team.

It makes sense for Rangers to demand a lot of money as transfer fee for Morelos, or not sell him at all, as he is a very important player in their quest to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

According to The Scottish Sun, Morelos has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Rangers so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

