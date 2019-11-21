Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't responded to Arsenal contract offer

Arsenal may be worrying about the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Le10 Sport in France, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has yet to answer the club's offer of a new contract to stay at the club.

Aubameyang, 30, has been one of the few players to maintain some level of consistency for Arsenal this season, notching eight goals in 12 Premier League games.

The sheer presence of the Gabon striker will give Arsenal fans hope of a top four finish, but missing out may just leave the striker to consider his future.

Aubameyang will naturally want to play in the Champions League, and it's now claimed that he has so far failed to respond to Arsenal's offer of a new deal.

Aubameyang allegedly knows Barcelona are interested, so is waiting on that Arsenal offer, meaning the Gunners risk losing their star striker.

His current deal – worth £200,000-a-week according to Spotrac – ends in 2021, so the goalscorer is approaching the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Fans won't want him to go, but it has been something a problem fitting Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette into the same side, so selling one to reinvest elsewhere is a popular train of thought.

If Barcelona really push for Aubameyang, it will be tempting for him to move to the Camp Nou and play regular Champions League football, and his silence so far is a big concern.