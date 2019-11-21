Report: Peterborough tell Tottenham to pay £10m for Ricky-Jade Jones

Premier League strugglers Spurs have already seen a £1.75m bid rejected by League One Posh - but will Jones want to play under Jose Mourinho?

Peterborough United will not let jet-heeled youngster Ricky-Jade Jones leave on the cheap with The Sun (21 November, page 71) reporting that Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay around £10 million to bring him to North London.

Life goes on. After the best five years in Tottenham’s modern-day history, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday evening and, within a matter of hours, Jose Mourinho was riding back into town with the smuggest of grins plastered across his perma-tanned face.

And, despite all the recent uncertainly around Pochettino’s position, it seems that Spurs have still been working behind the scenes to bring new players to the beaten Champions League finalists. One of those, according to The Sun, is teenage Peterborough forward Jones.

Described by manager Darren Ferguson as the ‘quickest player I’ve ever managed’, Jones only made his first-team debut last month but he is already valued at an eye-watering £10 million.

That is a cool £8.25 million more than the bid Spurs have recently made for Jones, who scored his first ever senior goal in Tuesday’s FA Cup first round replay victory over Stevenage at London Road.

But while Pochettino was famed for giving youth a chance, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks becoming top class performers under his stewardship, it’s fair to say Mourinho doesn’t quite have the same reputation when it comes to blooding the next generation.