Report: Newcastle United prepared to listen to Dwight Gayle offers

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is said to be interesting West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are prepared to listen to offers for Dwight Gayle, and could move for a replacement if he does depart.

That could be good news for West Bromwich Albion, who the Telegraph claim are interested in Gayle again.

Gayle spent last season on loan at West Brom, and enjoyed a hugely productive spell at the Hawthorns.

Steve Bruce is on record as being a huge fan of Gayle, but the Newcastle boss has not used the striker much this term.

Gayle missed the early part of the campaign through injury, and has only made it off the bench as a substitute in the Premier League since.

Newcastle are now expecting interest in Gayle in January, as he has proven to be such a clinical scorer at Championship level, and it seems that he could depart.

Although the Magpies are not publicly admitting that they want to sell Gayle, they are secretly said to be open to offers.

It was reported by the Northern Echo in the summer that Newcastle wanted £20 million for Gayle, but whether they could fetch such a big fee for him now seems doubtful, after his lack of impact this term.

Newcastle have failed to find a prolific scorer this season, but there is a feeling that summer signing Joelinton offers more to Bruce’s side in open play than Gayle does.

If Gayle leaves St. James’ Park it is claimed that Newcastle could dip into the market to try and bring in another striker, as they don’t want to leave Bruce short of options up top.