Report: Mourinho to ask Kane to stay at Tottenham for another full season

Jose Mourinho wants to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho is planning to ask Harry Kane to give him at least one more season at Tottenham Hotspur – and already has plans for his attack.

Mourinho became Spurs manager on Wednesday morning, as Daniel Levy moved quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino's successor following his exit on Tuesday night.

Mourinho's primary focus will be on turning Tottenham's form around after a poor start to the season, and that begins with this weekend's game against West Ham United, but he's also looking a little longer-term than that.

It's claimed that whilst Mourinho doesn't think he needs to break the bank to take Tottenham forward, he is adamant that star striker Kane isn't sold at the end of the season.

In fact, Mourinho allegedly intends to ask Kane to stay at Spurs for at least one more full season, as he believes he can end Tottenham's trophy drought and give Kane some silverware to celebrate.

Additionally, Mourinho allegedly loves two other Spurs attackers – Son Heung-min and Dele Alli – and plans to make the trio absolutely key to his attack at Tottenham.

Lucas Moura may be fighting for a role in that case, and having those three settled and firing is something that Spurs fans would love to see again after a disjointed start to the campaign.

Mourinho obviously wants to ensure Kane stays, as having a proven goalscorer is like gold dust for a new manager, and getting that commitment from the England international would be a great start to the Mourinho era.