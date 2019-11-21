Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Mourinho to ask Kane to stay at Tottenham for another full season

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Harry Kane during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho wants to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Harry Kane during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield,...

According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho is planning to ask Harry Kane to give him at least one more season at Tottenham Hotspur – and already has plans for his attack.

Mourinho became Spurs manager on Wednesday morning, as Daniel Levy moved quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino's successor following his exit on Tuesday night.

Mourinho's primary focus will be on turning Tottenham's form around after a poor start to the season, and that begins with this weekend's game against West Ham United, but he's also looking a little longer-term than that.

 

It's claimed that whilst Mourinho doesn't think he needs to break the bank to take Tottenham forward, he is adamant that star striker Kane isn't sold at the end of the season.

In fact, Mourinho allegedly intends to ask Kane to stay at Spurs for at least one more full season, as he believes he can end Tottenham's trophy drought and give Kane some silverware to celebrate.

Additionally, Mourinho allegedly loves two other Spurs attackers – Son Heung-min and Dele Alli – and plans to make the trio absolutely key to his attack at Tottenham.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on January 8,...

Lucas Moura may be fighting for a role in that case, and having those three settled and firing is something that Spurs fans would love to see again after a disjointed start to the campaign.

Mourinho obviously wants to ensure Kane stays, as having a proven goalscorer is like gold dust for a new manager, and getting that commitment from the England international would be a great start to the Mourinho era.

Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur shirt is seen hanging in the changing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch