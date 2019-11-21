Report: Mourinho has spoken to Levy about targeting Nemanja Matic

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a strange move for Nemanja Matic.

According to The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has already spoken to Daniel Levy about a move for Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.

Spurs moved to land Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning, snapping him up less than 12 hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho got straight into work, taking training on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against West Ham United, where he will be looking to claim Tottenham's fourth league win of the season.

Mourinho is no doubt learning about his players, but it's claimed that he has already spoken to chairman Levy about a possible move for Manchester United's Matic.

That's no great surprise in terms of Mourinho's admiration of Matic, having signed him for both Chelsea and Manchester United, making him a key part of his teams there.

However, the Serbian appears to be a shadow of his former self, and hasn't even kicked a ball in the Premier League for almost two months.

Mourinho would surely be better off trying to revive Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama than going for Matic, who hasn't impressed since the beginning of last season.

The 31-year-old has just months left on his £120,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford, so could at least be a cheap signing in terms of transfer fee, but whether he's actually needed at Spurs, outside of being a Mourinho favourite, is another matter.