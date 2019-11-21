Quick links

Report: Mourinho already wants £59m Ruben Dias to join Tottenham

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Benfica's Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias of Portugal controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Luxembourg and Portugal on November 17, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

According to The Independent, Jose Mourinho has already identified Benfica defender Ruben Dias as one of his first targets as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Spurs appointed Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning, wasting no time at all as they landed Mauricio Pochettino's replacement in rapid time.

Mourinho will be looking to plan quickly for Saturday's game against West Ham United, and he may already have some plans in mind beyond that London derby.

 

Now, it's claimed that not only is Mourinho eyeing Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes, but he's also lining up a move for Benfica defender Dias.

The 22-year-old has been coming through the Benfica ranks since signing from Estrela da Amadora in 2008, and is now regarded as one of the top young centre backs in Europe.

Strong, aggressive and good in the air, Dias is an impressive centre back, and could be the ideal replacement for Toby Alderweireld should he leave the club when his contract ends next summer.

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.

Mourinho no doubt knows all about Dias from Portuguese football, but may face a battle with Manchester City, as The Mirror claimed last month that Pep Guardiola's men are keen on a deal.

Dias allegedly has a £59million release clause in his contract, with Benfica attempting to raise that to £79million, meaning Spurs will need to get in and spend big if they're land Dias for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

