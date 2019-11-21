Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Levy will sanction Spurs move for Gareth Bale if Mourinho wants him

John McGinley
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy looks on from pitch-side prior to the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13,...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur chairman is ready to heavily back his new manager.

Gareth Bale of Wales during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary so at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Daniel Levy will sanction a move for Gareth Bale in January if Jose Mourinho decides he wants to sign him, according to an exclusive report from website 90min.com.

A new era has dawned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week.

The club wasted no time in appointing Mourinho, who will now assess his current squad options and decide whether it needs a refresh in January or not.

90min.com report that Levy has given assurances to the Portuguese boss that a Bale move is possible if he's wanted, in a move that would see the Real Madrid attacker complete an emotional return to Spurs.

The report states that a loan move in January is most likely of all options, with the London club having to cover a significant portion of his £350,000-a-week wages.

However a potential deal is structured, given the figures involved, it'd likely be a significant blockbuster investment.

 

Still capable of being a Spurs hero?

Bale's 2012/13 season at Tottenham still stands as one of the most exciting individual performances seen at the club in recent memory. Scoring 26 goals and assisting 15 more (Transfermarkt), he tore the Premier League apart and became one of the most coveted players in world football.

Madrid eventually convinced him his future was best served in Spain and he's gone on to achieve incredible trophy success. In total he's netted 104 goals and assisted 67 times in 238 appearances for the Spanish giants (Transfermarkt), winning 13 honours.

SANTIAGO BERNABEU, MADRID, SPAIN - 2018

Over the last 12 months he's fallen out of favour, starting just seven matches this term, but he regularly shows glimpses of quality that suggest he is more than capable of being an elite-level star.

A player returning to a club they've found previous success at can always be seen as a risk, but now 30, there's potentially no better place for him to prove he is still capable of being an electric talent and finding some of the best form of his career again ahead of a major international tournament next summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch