Report: Levy will sanction Spurs move for Gareth Bale if Mourinho wants him

The Tottenham Hotspur chairman is ready to heavily back his new manager.

Daniel Levy will sanction a move for Gareth Bale in January if Jose Mourinho decides he wants to sign him, according to an exclusive report from website 90min.com.

A new era has dawned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week.

The club wasted no time in appointing Mourinho, who will now assess his current squad options and decide whether it needs a refresh in January or not.

90min.com report that Levy has given assurances to the Portuguese boss that a Bale move is possible if he's wanted, in a move that would see the Real Madrid attacker complete an emotional return to Spurs.

The report states that a loan move in January is most likely of all options, with the London club having to cover a significant portion of his £350,000-a-week wages.

However a potential deal is structured, given the figures involved, it'd likely be a significant blockbuster investment.

Still capable of being a Spurs hero?

Bale's 2012/13 season at Tottenham still stands as one of the most exciting individual performances seen at the club in recent memory. Scoring 26 goals and assisting 15 more (Transfermarkt), he tore the Premier League apart and became one of the most coveted players in world football.

Madrid eventually convinced him his future was best served in Spain and he's gone on to achieve incredible trophy success. In total he's netted 104 goals and assisted 67 times in 238 appearances for the Spanish giants (Transfermarkt), winning 13 honours.

Over the last 12 months he's fallen out of favour, starting just seven matches this term, but he regularly shows glimpses of quality that suggest he is more than capable of being an elite-level star.

A player returning to a club they've found previous success at can always be seen as a risk, but now 30, there's potentially no better place for him to prove he is still capable of being an electric talent and finding some of the best form of his career again ahead of a major international tournament next summer.