Report: Leicester join Wolves and Norwich in race to sign '£19m-plus' defender Robin Koch

Koch is said to be interesting clubs including Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City.

Leicester City have joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City in the race for Robin Koch's signature, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims Koch is on Leicester's radar ahead of a possible January transfer and has also attracted interest from Wolves and Norwich, as well as Bundesliga clubs.

It is said the Freiburg centre-back was tracked by the Foxes during this month's international break - in which he appeared for Germany in a 4-0 win against Belarus - and is wanted as the long-term successor to Harry Maguire.

Interestingly, Koch played alongside the man currently occupying Maguire's old place at the heart of Leicester's defence, Caglar Soyuncu, at Freiburg.

And Bild reported earlier this year - when crediting Tottenham Hotspur with an interest in the 23-year-old - that the German side would demand more than the £19 million Leicester paid for Soyuncu 18 months ago.

Wolves are looking at Koch as cover for the injured Willy Boly, with Norwich keen to strengthen a back-line which has leaked 28 goals in 12 Premier League outings this season, according to The Sun.

