Report: Jose Mourinho holds private meeting with Tottenham's Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is determined to ensure that Harry Kane does not push for a move any time soon.

According to the Telegraph, new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has already held a private meeting with Harry Kane in his first day in training.

Mourinho wants to build his Tottenham team around Kane, and has urged England’s captain to stick with him for at least one full season.

Mourinho wants to show to Kane that he can win trophies at Tottenham, and is determined to keep hold of the North London side’s star striker.

The Portuguese boss reportedly told Tottenham’s players that they all need to work together yesterday, before calling some individual meetings, with Kane included.

Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham was swift and should spark a big change at Hotspur Way.

There are big differences between Mourinho’s and Pochettino’s style, but it could be that change was needed at Spurs.

Pochettino has failed to get the best out of his Tottenham squad for almost a year now, with Spurs currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Mourinho will take charge of Spurs for the first time on Saturday, when his side take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.