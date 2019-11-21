Report: David Pleat has told Tottenham to land Norwich's Max Aarons, was behind failed bid for Ricky Jade-Jones

Norwich City and Peterborough United players are among those in the one-time Tottenham Hotspur manager's sights.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager David Pleat has 'told Spurs to land' the Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims that Pleat, who is still employed in a consultancy role by Tottenham, was also behind the club's failed bid for the Peterborough United forward Ricky Jade-Jones.

It is said that Spurs have offered £1.75 million, with Peterborough wanting £10m for the teenage prospect.

Whether or not that will halt the Premier League side's pursuit remains to be seen, but 'they are likely to make another attempt for Aarons in January', according to The Sun.

The newspaper adds that Pleat previously urged Tottenham to sign Aarons' old Norwich teammate James Maddison, but thought the newly-capped England midfielder - who later moved to Leicester City for £22m - was too expensive.

Right-back has proved a problem position for Spurs in the wake of Kyle Walker's sale to Manchester City two-and-a-half years ago.

Nevertheless, the new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho claimed at his first press conference earlier on Thursday that he does not need new players.

Aarons excelled as Norwich claimed the Championship title in his first-ever campaign outside of the Canaries' academy and has appeared on 10 occasions at Premier League level.