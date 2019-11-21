Quick links

Report claims Mourinho could target Victor Osimhen for Tottenham

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 05, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Jeunes Footeux in France, Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing Lille attacker Victor Osimhen following Jose Mourinho's appointment.

Mourinho, who was appointed as Spurs boss on Wednesday morning, spent much of his time out of management watching Lille, and it's no surprise that he's now raiding the French club.

Joao Sacramento has left Lille to become Mourinho's assistant at Spurs, whilst goalkeeping coach Nuno Soares has also made the move, and sporting director Luis Campos may yet follow.

 

Now, claims in France suggest that the pillaging of Lille may not stop there, because Tottenham now also want Lille striker Osimhen; they'll probably be sick of the sight of Spurs soon.

Osimhen, 20, joined Lille from Wolfsburg over the summer, earning his big move after scoring 20 goals in 36 games on loan at Charleroi last season, and he has taken that form to France.

Signed as a replacement for Rafael Leao, Osimhen has smashed nine goals in his first 17 games for Lille, earning huge interest off the back of his goalscoring exploits.

The Nigerian could be the support that Harry Kane needs right now, and offers not only pace and strength, but aerial ability, hard work and link-up play, meaning he's on his way to being a very good all-round striker.

Lille won't be eager to sell so soon after landing Osimhen, but surely see major profit in him already, and with Mourinho seemingly impressed with what he's seen, a 2020 move wouldn't be a shock.

