Report: Chelsea target Ben Chilwell not agitating for Leicester City exit

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly want Ben Chilwell of Leicester City.

According to The London Evening Standard, Ben Chilwell is not agitating for a move away from Leicester City despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

It has been reported that Leicester do not want to sell Chilwell in the January transfer window, although the Foxes do value the defender in excess of £60 million.

The report has also claimed that the Premier League club are in talks with the England international left-back over a new contract which will see him earn over £100,000 per week as salary.

According to The London Evening Standard, Chelsea want to sign Chilwell as a long-term replacement for left-back Marcos Alonso - who was signed by then Blues manager Antonio Conte in August 2016 - in January if their Fifa transfer ban is overturned.

The report has added that Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Huge potential

Chilwell is one of the best and most promising young left-backs in Europe, and the England international has huge potential.

The left-back would be a very good signing for Chelsea, United or City, but with Leicester aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, he may want to finish the season before thinking about a move away from the King Power Stadium.