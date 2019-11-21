Report: Bruno Fernandes still on Tottenham radar, how sources close to Gareth Bale feel about potential move

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could look to spend in the January transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, Bruno Fernandes remains on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar following the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs had their eyes on Fernandes in the summer, but did not seal a deal for the Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder.

However, it seems that Tottenham could well return for the £70 million playmaker in January (Daily Mail), even after their change of manager.

Mourinho has previously gone on record to praise Fernandes, and he is said to be a player who still interests Tottenham.

Another attacker who has been linked with Spurs since Mourinho took charge is Gareth Bale.

Mourinho is always willing to sign older players, and there had been suggestions that a reunion with Bale could be possible.

However, the Telegraph claim that Bale’s representatives don’t believe that Mourinho’s appointment at Spurs actually makes any difference.

They still do not expect Tottenham to be able to finance a deal for Bale, as he is on such a large contract at Real Madrid.

Bale does look likely to leave the Spanish capital sooner rather than later, but any Spurs fans who were dreaming of a reunion with their former winger look set to be disappointed.