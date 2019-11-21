Report: AC Milan eyeing Everton target Adolfo Gaich if they can't sign Moise Kean

Everton striker Moise Kean continues to be linked with AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato, whilst AC Milan like Everton striker Moise Kean, they could go for San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich – ironically, a Toffees target.

Kean, 19, hasn't really settled with Everton just yet, and hasn't scored in his first 11 games for the club since his big move from Juventus over the summer.

There is of course plenty of time for the teenager to turn things around at Goodison Park, but having been left out of the squad against Southampton last time out, speculation already surrounds his future.

AC Milan are thought to be keen on handing Kean a swift return to Italy, but this new report claims that they could turn their attention to another young striker in Gaich.

Gaich, 20, is still coming through the San Lorenzo ranks, but starred in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year, and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

What's interesting though is that Vamos Ciclon in Argentina recently claimed that Everton – who were linked with Gaich over the summer – are eyeing a January move for the striker too.

That means that the two strikers may be interlinked; if Milan can't sign Kean, they get Gaich, and if Everton lose Kean, they could go for Gaich.

This striker merry-go-round is something to keep an eye on, but unless Kean is adamant about leaving, Everton shouldn't let their young striker leave just yet.