Report: AC Milan eyeing Everton target Adolfo Gaich if they can't sign Moise Kean

Olly Dawes
AC Milan fans attend the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs AC Milan on November 10, 2019 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO
Everton striker Moise Kean continues to be linked with AC Milan.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on October 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

According to Calciomercato, whilst AC Milan like Everton striker Moise Kean, they could go for San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich – ironically, a Toffees target.

Kean, 19, hasn't really settled with Everton just yet, and hasn't scored in his first 11 games for the club since his big move from Juventus over the summer.

There is of course plenty of time for the teenager to turn things around at Goodison Park, but having been left out of the squad against Southampton last time out, speculation already surrounds his future.

 

AC Milan are thought to be keen on handing Kean a swift return to Italy, but this new report claims that they could turn their attention to another young striker in Gaich.

Gaich, 20, is still coming through the San Lorenzo ranks, but starred in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year, and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

What's interesting though is that Vamos Ciclon in Argentina recently claimed that Everton – who were linked with Gaich over the summer – are eyeing a January move for the striker too.

Adolfo Gaich of Argentina reacts during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Argentina and Mali on June 4, 2019 in Bielsko Biala, Poland.

That means that the two strikers may be interlinked; if Milan can't sign Kean, they get Gaich, and if Everton lose Kean, they could go for Gaich.

This striker merry-go-round is something to keep an eye on, but unless Kean is adamant about leaving, Everton shouldn't let their young striker leave just yet.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

