Report: AC Milan and Napoli want Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira on loan

According to The Sun, AC Milan and Napoli are interested in signing Lucas Torreira from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Italian clubs want to secure the services of the 23-year-old midfielder on an 18-month loan deal.

The Uruguay international’s agent has been quoted as saying by The Sun that the youngster is “hurt” at his change of position in the team.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has deployed the 23-year-old in an attacking role rather than in the defensive midfield position.

Arsenal stay

Torreira has not flourished in the unfamiliar role, and one can understand why the midfielder is frustrated.

Arsenal manager Emery should now play the youngster in the position he is most comfortable with, especially as he has a lot of attack-minded players in the team.

The former Sampdoria star is a very good defensive midfielder, and if he is at his best in his best position, then it will enhance the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Interestingly, Torreira is not the only Arsenal midfielder linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

According to The Times, Newcastle United are interested in landing Granit Xhaka, who is out of favour at the Gunners after falling out with Emery and the Emirates Stadium faithful.