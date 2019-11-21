Quick links

Report: AC Milan and Napoli want Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira on loan

Lucas Torreira of Uruguay and Attila Szalai of Hungary during the International Friendly and official opening of the stadium between Hungary and Uruguay at Stadium Puskas Ferenc on...
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan and Napoli.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, AC Milan and Napoli are interested in signing Lucas Torreira from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Italian clubs want to secure the services of the 23-year-old midfielder on an 18-month loan deal.

The Uruguay international’s agent has been quoted as saying by The Sun that the youngster is “hurt” at his change of position in the team.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has deployed the 23-year-old in an attacking role rather than in the defensive midfield position.

 

Arsenal stay

Torreira has not flourished in the unfamiliar role, and one can understand why the midfielder is frustrated.

Arsenal manager Emery should now play the youngster in the position he is most comfortable with, especially as he has a lot of attack-minded players in the team.

The former Sampdoria star is a very good defensive midfielder, and if he is at his best in his best position, then it will enhance the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Interestingly, Torreira is not the only Arsenal midfielder linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

According to The Times, Newcastle United are interested in landing Granit Xhaka, who is out of favour at the Gunners after falling out with Emery and the Emirates Stadium faithful.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Switzerland and Georgia on November 15, 2019 in St Gallen, Switzerland.

 

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

