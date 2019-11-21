Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack declares himself fit for Hamilton despite injury worry

The Ibrox midfielder is ready to play for Rangers this weekend.

Rangers star Ryan Jack is not suffering from a knock heading into this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures, despite being on the receiving end of a potentially dangerous tackle during Scotland duty, The Herald report.

Kazakhstan international Islambek Kuat weighed in on the Gers man with a high studs-up tackle during Scotland's recent victory at Hampden.

Jack was subsequently asked by reporters whether it could have an impact on his ability to play for Steven Gerrard this weekend.

Thankfully for his manager, and for Rangers fans, Jack relayed the news that everything is fine.

As quoted by The Herald, he said: "My leg is fine.

"Obviously, it was a bad one but the ref has seen it as a yellow. There were a few naughty challenges – I don’t know what was behind that but the referee is there to protect us.

"Thankfully no-one is injured."

Vital he stays fit

With a busy schedule of fixtures on the horizon between now and the end of 2019, it's crucial for Gerrard that he keeps his key stars like Jack fully fit for the challenge ahead.

European qualification, a major honour and derby matches are at stake during a period that could make or break their entire season.

The Scotland international has started almost every match he's been fit for this season, forming a formidable partnership with Steven Davis in the middle of the park, as well as regularly linking up with Joe Aribo or Glen Kamara.

He's emerged as one of the principle team leaders on the pitch and his return from the international break ready to go is a big boost to Gerrard, especially since he's had his struggles already in the Scotland camp this season.

The Kazakh tackle on him wouldn't have been nice for anyone supporting Rangers to watch, but he should be free to take up his place when the Gers travel to Hamilton this Sunday.