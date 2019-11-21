Rafa Benitez reportedly wanted these five West Ham players at Newcastle

The former Newcastle United manager has been linked with a Premier League return at West Ham United.

Rafa Benitez could finally get his hands on as many as five players with whom he was linked while Newcastle United manager - if he takes charge of West Ham United.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this week that West Ham will turn to Benitez if they sack Manuel Pellegrini.

The Spaniard is currently managing Dalian Yifang in China's Super League after he rejected an offer to remain at Newcastle.

Whether or not West Ham can lure Benitez away from a lucrative contract - reportedly worth £12 million a year - remains to be seen.

Although, he would have a group of players with whom he is largely familiar at his disposal in east London - at least according to reports down the years.

Here are the ones he is said to have tried to sign for Newcastle United...

Lukasz Fabianski

Linked by: The Guardian

They said: Newcastle, along with Watford, Crystal Palace and West Ham were monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation after Swansea's 2018 relegation from the Premier League.

Jack Wilshere

Linked by: The Sun

They said: Benitez had told Newcastle to pull out all the stops to get the midfielder after he entered the final year of his contract at Arsenal.

Michail Antonio

Linked by: Teamtalk

They said: The winger had interest from Newcastle, along with Wolves and Bournemouth, after Crystal Palace reportedly entered talks to sign him last summer.

Robert Snodgrass

Linked by: The Guardian

They said: Newcastle, along with Middlesbrough, West Ham, West Brom, Sunderland and Aston Villa, were monitoring the winger after he rejected a new contract at Hull.

Sebastien Haller

Linked by: The Northern Echo

They said: Newcastle would make the £45 million striker their number one target ahead of last season's January transfer window.