Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI for Mourinho's first game in charge

Dan Coombs
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unveiled on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

How will Tottenham line up this weekend?

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unveiled on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is busy preparing his new side for their first fixture under his guidance.

Spurs face West Ham in a London derby which gives him the perfect opportunity for a positive start.

Mourinho is unlikely to cause too many waves with his first team selection, but there are decisions to be made.

 

Expect Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen to resume their partnership at the heart of the defence.

Serge Aurier was a player The Sun linked to Mourinho's Manchester United, while Danny Rose was also repeatedly linked with the Red Devils.

This gives both under fire full-backs a chance of starting.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur battles with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in...

The Telegraph report Mourinho 'particularly likes' Eric Dier. This could lead to the English midfielder getting a chance at Harry Winks' expense. For a derby fixture, Dier's  combative approach could be ideal.

Harry Kane is a certainty to start in attack, and look for Mourinho to try and make a statement with goals, by including both Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son.

Most fans would prefer to see Giovani Lo Celso, but Mourinho may be tempted by Eriksen's Premier League experience.

Tottenham West Ham

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

